Dungannon family Dedicates lambeg drum in memory of Somme hero

A Dungannon family was proudly present at the Orange Hall, Castle Hill, Dungannon to witness a Lambeg drum Dedicated in memory of their Great Grandfather.

The painting on the drum refers to local man Patrick Joseph Weir, who joined the Royal Iniskilling Fusiliers and went to the Somme to defend his country. He was also a member of Orange Lodge No 1620 based at Castle Hill. The lodge is now defunct and has been replaced by Lodge No 178 which still meets on the Hill.

Patrick was killed while in France and never returned. His wife and children lived at Boyd Square, Dungannon. He had 10 children and many of the Weirs lived in the Milltown area and surrounding Dungannon for many years.

