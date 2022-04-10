Action Mental Health’s Great Big Purple Picnic for Mental Health Awareness Week

Dear Editor,

We would like to tell your readership about Action Mental Health’s Great Big Purple Picnic fundraising event which takes place during Mental Health Awareness Week 9th- 15th May 2022.

One in five of us will experience a mental health problem at some point in our lives and half of all problems start before the age of 14, here at Action Mental Health we are dedicated to changing the lives of people living with a mental health problem and also promoting resilience and wellbeing to people of all ages.

The theme for this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week is ‘tackling loneliness’. Hosting a Great Big Purple Picnic and getting out together with friends and family, is a really positive way to tackle loneliness.

We are also delighted this year to be proudly supported by Henderson Group and as part of this support, any school registering will automatically be entered into our free prize draw to win one of six Henderson Group Great Big Purple Picnic Packs (one per county). The draw will take place before 1st May 2022 and the winning schools will be contacted to receive collection or delivery of their prize.

Some great fun ideas and materials are also available in our resource pack which will be emailed to you upon registration. So, if you are interested in taking part please sign up by emailing fundraising@amh.org.uk

Yours faithfully,

Samantha Coleman

Fundraising and Engagement Co-ordinator

Action Mental Health