Three men to appear before court on number of offences

THREE men aged 63, 23 and 20 years old have been charged with a number of offences including possession of firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, theft, criminal damage, handling stolen goods and other motoring offences.

All three men are due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates Court today, Friday, April 8. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The charges follow a road traffic collision which occurred at the Drumcroon Road area of Coleraine on Tuesday, April 5, and a number of related incidents that occurred across Counties Armagh, Tyrone and Londonderry on the same day.