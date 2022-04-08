Dungannon Truck Run revs up!

Celebrating Sporting Hearts Children’s Charity Truck Run, Matthew Davidson stands in front of his dad's Scania Bullnose Recovery truck (SJ Davidson Motors).

Sporting Hearts Children’s Charity Truck Run got into gear and was very successfully with trucks and spectators turning out to give the event their support!


See more photos from the Truck Run in this week's Tyrone Courier or check out our e-paper...


https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220406tyronecourier

