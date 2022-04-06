11-year-old boy rescued by Fire Service after falling into manhole

11-year-old boy rescued by Fire Service after falling into manhole

The steep drop inside the large manhole.

Courier reporter

Reporter:

Courier reporter

Email:

editor@tyronecourier.uk.com

THE Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service came to the aid of an 11-year-old boy who had fallen down a manhole in Dungannon.

Two fire appliances attended the incident which happened shortly before 7pm on the Oaks Road on Wednesday of last week.

The large manhole is located at a building site and locals say children regularly play in the area.

Full story in this week's Tyrone Courier or check out our e-paper...


https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220406tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271