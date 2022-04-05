Wednesday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Tuesday 5 April 2022 21:16
The weather is going to be a mixed bag today - here's the forecast from the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Marian murder appeal
Swifts take on Carrick Rangers in relegation six-pointer
The motor racing season starts again this Saturday 26th March at Kirkistown Racing Circuit in County Down.
Will Irish eyes be smiling at Cheltenham?
Hargey announces significant funding support for women’s football
Defeat to Armagh will be remembered for the late drama
Ryder Cup legend McDowell an asset to European team
Ulster to welcome 500 supporters to Kingspan Stadium for Scarlets clash
Photo 122474508 / Ballot Paper © Tom Wang | Dreamstime.com
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Tyrone Courier
58 Scotch Street, Dungannon
BT70 1BD
Tel: 028 8772 2271