Condemnation at desecration of Dungannon War Memorial

Wreaths laid at Dungannon War Memorial have been destroyed in a “disrespectful” and “violent” attack at the weekend.

Chairman of Dungannon/Moy Royal British Legion, David Cuddy, said: “At about 1am on Saturday morning all the wreaths were removed from Dungannon war memorial and scattered far and wide around Market Square.”

Most of the 35 wreaths were ripped and damaged beyond repair.

The attack has been condemned from far and wide.

