Rapid Diagnosis Centre at South Tyrone Hospital

Rapid Diagnosis Centre at South Tyrone Hospital

Pictured launching the Cancer Strategy at the South Tyrone Hospital, Dungannon are Ivan McMinn, Co-Chair of the Cancer strategy; Health Minister Robin Swann and Professor Gerry Hanna, Consultant in cl

Courier reporter

Reporter:

Courier reporter

Email:

editor@tyronecourier.uk.com

THE South Tyrone Hospital in Dungannon has been unveiled as one of two locations in Northern Ireland for a prototype Rapid Diagnosis Centre which will serve patients from across the Province.

The other centre will be established at Whiteabbey Hospital in Newtownabbey and work will now begin on making the plans a reality, with a view to welcoming their first patients later this year.

Full story in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220330tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271