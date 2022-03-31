Rapid Diagnosis Centre at South Tyrone Hospital

THE South Tyrone Hospital in Dungannon has been unveiled as one of two locations in Northern Ireland for a prototype Rapid Diagnosis Centre which will serve patients from across the Province.

The other centre will be established at Whiteabbey Hospital in Newtownabbey and work will now begin on making the plans a reality, with a view to welcoming their first patients later this year.

