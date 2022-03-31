Class B drugs worth £150,000 seized in Belfast

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit, working with HM Revenue & Customs as part of the Organised Crime Task Force, have recovered Class B drugs worth an estimated £150,000 from a lorry in the Belfast Harbour area.



During a follow-up search of a residential property in the Benburb area, a number of items were seized and taken away for examination.



Detective Chief Inspector Richard Thornton said: “In the early hours of this morning (Thursday 31 March) during a pre-planned operation, we have recovered a significant amount of drugs hidden within a vehicle being transported on a lorry.



“We have arrested a 49-year-old man, who remains in police custody at this time.



“Organised crime gangs continue to try and smuggle illicit drugs into the country via our ports, and this is one of numerous similar interceptions as part of Operation Fusion targeting criminality of this nature.



“Through the concerted and targeted efforts of our detectives, alongside key law enforcement partners on the Organised Crime Task Force, we will continue to carry out operations to break the cycle of those who cause harm through the illegal importation and supply of drugs in Northern Ireland.



“We remain committed to tackling the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs in Northern Ireland. The very simple reality is that drugs ruin lives and damage our communities. These criminals line their own pockets and live lavish lifestyles at the expense of others, leaving families and loved ones to deal with the inevitable devastation.



“I’m appealing to anyone with information, or concerns, about the illegal supply or use of drugs to contact us on 101.”



Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org



Anyone who thinks they might have a problem with alcohol and/or drugs and would like to get help can visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info This also includes details of services available for individuals affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug misuse.