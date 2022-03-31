11 year old boy rescued after manhole fall in Dungannon

THE Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) were called to rescue an 11-year-old boy who had fallen down a manhole at a Dungannon petrol station last night, Wednesday, March 30.

The incident happened shortly before 7pm, a NIFRS spokesperson told the PA news agency.

Officers used specialist breathing apparatus and a harness to rescue the boy from the four-metre-deep hole.

It is understood the boy was conscious but had suffered minor injuries to his back. He was transported to Craigavon Area Hospital for further checks.

