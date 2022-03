Seamus McGrath, Sarah Jane Wylie, Kevin O'g Scullion, Dean McCauley, Amy Lee and friend attending St Joseph's Convent Grammar School, Donaghmore formal held at the Glenavon House Hotel Cookstown.

Look out for two pages of photos from the formal n this week's Courier or check out our e-paper...



https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220323tyronecourier