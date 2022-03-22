Strike brings disruption to Tyrone and Mid-Ulster towns

School transport, meals and council bin collections in Tyrone and Mid-Ulster will be disrupted by a week-long strike which started on Monday.

More than 2,000 members of the Unite union are this week taking action in a dispute over pay.

Mid-Ulster District Council, which has 136 employees who are members of UNITE, has confirmed the impact of this week’s Northern Ireland-wide industrial action.

