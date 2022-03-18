Weekend weather forecast

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Friday 18 March 2022 22:58
What can we expect weather-wise this weekend?
Here's Alex Deakin from the Met Office with all the details.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
NIFL Premiership: Implications at both ends of table as leaders Linfield take on Swifts
Twenty-one people died from COVID-19 last week, NISRA stats show
Will Irish eyes be smiling at Cheltenham?
Hargey announces significant funding support for women’s football
Defeat to Armagh will be remembered for the late drama
Devine wins Sperrins Rally but Greer secures NI title!
Ryder Cup legend McDowell an asset to European team
Ulster to welcome 500 supporters to Kingspan Stadium for Scarlets clash
800 jobs to go at P&O Ferries, services suspended.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Tyrone Courier
58 Scotch Street, Dungannon
BT70 1BD
Tel: 028 8772 2271