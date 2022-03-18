Man hospitalised in aggravated burglary in Dungannon

A MALE householder was taken to hospital after he was assaulted in an aggravated burglary in the early hours of this morning, Friday, March 19.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident which took place in the Springdale area of Dungannon.



Detective Sergeant Crawford said: “Shortly before 3.20am, it was reported that two men, armed with a hurling stick, a knife and a hatchett, gained entry to a property.



“They smashed windows and assaulted the male householder. He sustained a head wound during the incident, as well as cuts to his hands, knees and feet, and was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time.



“A man in his 20s and a man in his 30s were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, grievous bodily harm with intent, and possession of an offensive weapon, and remain in police custody at this time.



“We are appealing to anyone with any information about the incident, or who can help us with our enquiries, to contact 101, quoting reference number 321 of 18/03/22.”



A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/