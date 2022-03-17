Reporter:
Name Last Name
Thursday 17 March 2022 22:00
St Patrick's Day didn't turn out too badly in the end but will that hold up for the weekend?
Here's Friday's forecast from Clare Nasir of the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Joint Message for St Patrick’s Day 2022
How to get your hands on free tickets for this weekend's Irish League football
Will Irish eyes be smiling at Cheltenham?
Hargey announces significant funding support for women’s football
Defeat to Armagh will be remembered for the late drama
Devine wins Sperrins Rally but Greer secures NI title!
Ryder Cup legend McDowell an asset to European team
Ulster to welcome 500 supporters to Kingspan Stadium for Scarlets clash
800 jobs to go at P&O Ferries, services suspended.
Police at the scene of the Greenvale Hotel tragedy in 2019
The Linen Green Designer Village, Moygashel.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Tyrone Courier
58 Scotch Street, Dungannon
BT70 1BD
Tel: 028 8772 2271