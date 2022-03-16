St Patrick's Day celebrations in Dungannon, Cookstown and Armagh

St Patrick's Day celebrations in Dungannon, Cookstown and Armagh
Courier reporter

Reporter:

Courier reporter

Email:

editor@tyronecourier.uk.com

Dungannon will celebrate St Patrick's Day with a parade for the first time in two years this Thursday following a lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The parade, led by All-Ireland camogie champions, Naomh Treasa, Dungannon.

The Ancient Order of Hibernians are looking forward to hosting this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in Cookstown for the first time in two years.

And Armagh also has a variety of St Patrick's Day celebrations lined up.

Details in this week's Tyrone Courier and Mid-Ulster Courier or check out our e-paper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220316tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271