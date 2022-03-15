Tuesday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Tuesday 15 March 2022 9:31
Want to know what the weather is going to be like today?
Here's Alex Deakin with the forecast for Tuesday, March 15.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Will Irish eyes be smiling at Cheltenham?
Highest-risk COVID patients benefiting from new treatments – Swann
Hargey announces significant funding support for women’s football
Northern Ireland 'will not compete' against Russian teams
Defeat to Armagh will be remembered for the late drama
Devine wins Sperrins Rally but Greer secures NI title!
Ryder Cup legend McDowell an asset to European team
Ulster to welcome 500 supporters to Kingspan Stadium for Scarlets clash
The Linen Green Designer Village, Moygashel.
Jason is pictured with his young daughter.
This storeroom at Cookstown Furniture Centre was almost completely filled in just one working week with donations for the Ukranian Appeal. Sorting the many needed items were from left: Ruth McAuley, A
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Tyrone Courier
58 Scotch Street, Dungannon
BT70 1BD
Tel: 028 8772 2271