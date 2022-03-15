Greenvale tragedy: files sent to PPS on five Police officers

THE Police Ombudsman has completed an investigation into officer conduct and a fatal crush outside a disco in 2019.

Lauren Bullock, 17, Morgan Barnard, 17, and Connor Currie, 16, died as hundreds queued outside Cookstown's Greenvale Hotel on 17 March - St Patrick's Day.

The investigation was started when it emerged the first officers who arrived at the scene withdrew to await support.

A file of evidence on five officers has been sent to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) for consideration.

