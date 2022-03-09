Two more Covid deaths in Mid-Ulster

Two more Covid deaths in Mid-Ulster
Courier reporter

Reporter:

Courier reporter

Email:

editor@tyronecourier.uk.com

TWO further Covid-related deaths have been recorded in the Mid-Ulster area in the last seven days, with the sad total now reaching 307.

Cases of coronavirus in Mid-Ulster have fallen from the previous week after a further 741 people tested positive for coronavirus in Mid-Ulster in the seven-day period between 28 February and 6 March.

Read the full statistics in this week's Courier our check out our e-paper using the link below...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220309tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271