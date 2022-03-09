Two more Covid deaths in Mid-Ulster

TWO further Covid-related deaths have been recorded in the Mid-Ulster area in the last seven days, with the sad total now reaching 307.

Cases of coronavirus in Mid-Ulster have fallen from the previous week after a further 741 people tested positive for coronavirus in Mid-Ulster in the seven-day period between 28 February and 6 March.

Read the full statistics in this week's Courier our check out our e-paper using the link below...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220309tyronecourier