Woolstore a new lease of life for Caledon

AS reported in last week’s Courier, one of Caledon's oldest buildings which has lain derelict and neglected for decades, has been given a new lease of life with the official opening of the £650,000 Caledon Woolstore Project.

Caledon Regeneration Partnership Ltd held their official opening of the Caledon Woolstore building on Friday 18th February.

