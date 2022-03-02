Three dogs found cold and hungry in Pomeroy

THREE dogs, appearing cold and hungry, have been found outside Pomeroy.

An appeal has gone out to the public to identify the dogs, each of them wearing radio collars.

The dogs, a golden Labrador and two Beagles, were found huddled together against a grass bank on Edendoit Road.

Shane Conlon, who spotted the dogs, stopped to help them and took them to parkland vets in Cookstown to be checked for microchips, warmed up and cared for.

Shane wrote on social media: "Can everyone share please. These three poor dogs found on the Edendoit Rd, Pomeroy this morning, looks like they have been lying out all night foundered and very hungry.

"All three have radio collars and are now safe in Parklands Vets in Cookstown. Please contact them for further information."

The vet surgery can be contacted by emailing cookstown@parklandsvets.co.uk.