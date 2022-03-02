Ballygawley Primary School extension plan

Ballygawley Primary School extension plan

An architect's drawing of the proposed extension for Ballygawley Primary School.

MID-ULSTER District Council’s planners are currently considering a planning application to extend Ballygawley Primary School’s multi purpose hall.

The application seeks permission to extend the school’s multi-purpose hall to include a school meals servery and associated ancillary storage at the school’s premises.

