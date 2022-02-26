Sperrinview pupils get on their bikes, courtesy of Dungannon Rotary Club!
Sperrinview's new bicycles, courtesy of Dungannon Rotary Club
DUNGANNON Rotary Club has presented Sperrinview School with funds to purchase new bicycles for the school.
Sperrinview were nominated to receive funds from the Tree Appeal in 2020. These bicycles are so expensive that the local club applied to Rotary District, for a matching grant and were able to double the funds.
