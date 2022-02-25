One more person dies from Covid-19 in Mid-Ulster

One more person dies from Covid-19 in Mid-Ulster
Health Minister Robin Swann has announced that all COVID-19 legal restrictions in Northern Ireland will be replaced by guidance from February 15 2022.

He also strongly emphasised the continuing need for caution and vigilance in relation to the virus.

The announcement comes as the latest figures released from his Department show that one person, sadly, died from Covid-19 in Mid-Ulster during the past seven days.

The total number of deaths in Mid-Ulster now stands at 298 with the Northern Ireland total now 3,184 as of Monday.

