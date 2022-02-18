Dalradian granted Tyrone prospecting licenses

Dalradian granted Tyrone prospecting licenses

The proposed "environmentally responsible" underground gold-copper-silver mine at Curraghinalt is situated in the DG1 license area.

DALRADIAN has welcomed a decision by the Department for the Economy (DfE) to renew two prospecting licences which the company previously held in County Tyrone. Known as DG1 and DG2, the licences cover an area to the east and north-east of Omagh. According to the company, the licenses are an opportunity to support the further growth of renewables technology and the transition to a “greener economy”.

