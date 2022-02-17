Thursday's weather

Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

What should we expect from Storm Eunice?

Here's the latest forecast from the Met Office's Aiden McGivern.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271