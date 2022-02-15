Integrated Education controversy

CONCERNS have been raised about the future of education in controlled schools amid claims they will be adversely affected by an Integrated Education Bill currently being considered by the Assembly.

The private member's bill, proposed by Alliance Party MLA Kellie Armstrong, reaches its final stages in the Assembly next week.

Among its proposals are setting minimum targets for the number of children being educated in integrated schools, as well as providing dedicated funding for the sector.

There are many objections to the controversial proposals, however.

Full story in this week's Tyrone Courier, on sale now or read our e-paper.