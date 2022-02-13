ICD Senior Prize-Giving

ICD Senior Prize-Giving

Morgan McMahon

Morgan McMahon receives her award for Excellence at A’ Level in Sport, at the ICD Senior Prize-Giving presentation.

2 pages of photos in the Courier.

Click here for Digital ePaper

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271