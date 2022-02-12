‘5K a Day’ challenge to raise vital funds for the Air Ambulance

‘5K a Day’ challenge to raise vital funds for the Air Ambulance

EIGHTEEN-YEAR-OLD Dungannon pilot Ethan Sherry has completed a personal ‘5K a Day’ challenge over the month of January to raise vital funds for the Air Ambulance NI Charity.
Ethan decided to set himself the the challenge to start he new year off on the right foot and fundrasie for a charity which as he said, "is a vital service that saves people's lives on a daily basis as well as having a natural connection with my huge interest in aviation".


