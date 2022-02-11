Over £180,000 funding to more than 600 local businesses

Chair of Mid-Ulster District Council, Councillor Paul McLean, is pictured with Conor Donnelly from Coco Craft Pizza, Magherafelt, one of the businesses that benefitted from the Council’s Business Mark

MID-ULSTER District Council has awarded over £180,000 funding to over 600 local businesses through the Business Marketing Grant scheme.
The Council scheme was launched in August 2021 to support and aid the economic recovery of local businesses in the district. A
In total, 615 businesses were awarded a total of £180,396.21 in funding from the Council.


