Moy footpath will provide safer route to local facilities

Mid-Ulster Sinn Fein Cllr Dominic Molloy has welcomed work which has commenced to bridge a gap in footpath provision in the Moy.

Work along the Gorestown Road started last week and should be completed within a few weeks.

Cllr Molloy told the Courier: “I’m so glad to see this piece of work finally undertaken.

“I have lobbied for this for some time now and it will be a major improvement to road safety.

“Major housing developments along the road meant there was a dangerous gap in footpath provision on a blind bend.

“Once completed this will now provide a much safer route to local facilities such as the school, church and GAA club. It also provides walkers with a full circular route around the village without leaving the footpath.”

He continued: “ I would like to pay tribute to those property owners along the road who engaged with Road Service to make the pathway possible.”

Cllr Molloy also stated that he is continuing the fight to have the 30mph zone extended along the road to its junction with Currans Brae.

“Extending the 30mph zone makes absolute sense to everyone I’ve spoken to, however I’m told it can’t be done due to lack of development on one side of the road – which makes absolutely no sense!

“We need to establish if speed limits are there for road safety or development limits?”