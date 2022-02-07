Councillors agree funding for eco-schools campaign

MID-ULSTER District Council is to continue contributing to an internationally recognised programme designed to help guide schools on their journey to sustainability.

The decision to continue to finance Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful’s eco-schools campaign with an increased contribution of £2,975 this year was agreed upon at a meeting of Council’s environment committee on Tuesday, January 11.

Members of the committee were told the campaign operates in 72 countries and represents more than 59,000 schools and 20 million pupils.

In Northern Ireland the scheme is administered by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and all 11 councils.

