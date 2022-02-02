Dungannon farmer imported unlicensed veterinary medicines

A DUNGANNON poultry farmer has been sentenced at Dungannon Crown Court in relation to unlawfully importing unlicensed prescription veterinary medicines.

Paul Hobson (60) who operated a poultry rearing business at Mullybrannon Road, Dungannon, was sentenced to nine months imprisonment suspended for three years, having pleaded guilty to various charges before the Court including unlawful importation, attempted importation and obstruction of Department of Health enforcement officers.

Read the full story in this week's Tyrone Courier

Purchase your copy from the Digital News Stand link below:

Click here for Digital ePaper