Southern Trust appoints new 'carers consultants'

The Southern Trust has appointed two ‘Carers Consultants’ to support those who care for an adult with a learning disability.

In their new roles, Bernie Marshall and Majella Gorman aim to keep carers updated on Trust developments, help them to share their views and participate in the planning and delivery of learning disability services.

As carers themselves, both Bernie and Majella have first-hand experience of the challenges faced by those looking after a loved one with a disability. Bernie has over 20 years’ experience in community development and good relations while Majella has worked for the Trust for over 18 years in a range of roles including Carers Co-ordinator and Personal Public Involvement.

There are over 1800 unpaid carers of adults with a learning disability living in the Southern Trust.

Explaining the new Carer Consultant role, Dr Maria O’Kane, Interim Director of Mental Health and Disability Services for the Southern Trust said: “The past few years have been hugely challenging for our staff and services as we have managed the pandemic and we know particularly stressful and frustrating at times for carers of people with a learning disability.

“We absolutely appreciate the invaluable role of carers and are keen to work in partnership with them in planning, delivering and improving our services whilst responding to ongoing challenges.

“The introduction of our Carers Consultants is the first in a range of new ways that we hope to strengthen our engagement with carers. Bernie and Majella will be a key contact for carers, helping to ensure that their voice is heard. I encourage any carers who would like to share their views about services or get involved to please get in touch with them.”