Woman 'critical' after house fire

A WOMAN who was rescued from a house fire in Dungannon on Thursday last is understood to be in a critical condition in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at Ardbeg, in the Donaghmore Road area, just after 11.30am.

The woman, who was pulled from the property by firefighters, was taken to hospital by Air Ambulance.

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said the cause of the blaze was accidental.

