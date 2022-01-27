A5 work 'will save lives' say MLAs following £100m boost

THE securing of more than £100million for the first phase of the A5 upgrade will “undoubtedly save lives”, according to local MLAs, who have welcomed the announcement.

It comes after three young local men, Nathan Corrigan, Peter Finnegan and Petey McNamee, were killed and one man was left fighting for his life in a two-vehicle crash near Garvaghey last month.

Also last month, Aaron Harkin died following a two-vehicle collision outside Strabane on the A5.

Plans to upgrade the road were first put forward in 2007, but progress has been stalled by public inquiries and legal action.

Since 2006, £84m has been spent on the project and a total of 42 lives have been lost on the A5.

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan has said the A5 West Transport Corridor Upgrade is an SDLP priority as it must be delivered to protect lives.

Mr McCrossan spoke during an adjournment debate on the A5 in the Assembly on Wednesday of last week.

He said all Executive parties were united behind the project and urged those pursuing legal challenges to stop blocking the project.

