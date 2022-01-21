Teebane remembered 30 years on

THE 30th Anniversary of the Teebane atrocity, in which eight Protestant workmen were murdered and six others injured by the IRA, was marked on Sunday last with two special services.

A Roadside Service took place at the Teebane Memorial at Teebane crossroads on the Cookstown-Omagh road on Sunday afternoon followed by a Service of Remembrance in Orritor Presbyterian Church in the evening.

Speaking at the service in Orritor Presbyterian Church on Sunday evening, the Rev Ivor Smith said the dignity and courage shown by the families of the Teebane victims had been humbling and inspiring, in contrast to those who carried out such a cowardly act.



Full story and photos from the services in this week's Courier.

