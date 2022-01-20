CLOGHER APPRENTICE SAVES WORKER'S LIFE

A CLOGHER apprentice has spoken of how his quick actions helped saved the life of a man who suffered a cardiac arrest.

South East Regional College (SERC) student Niall McConnell administered CPR to a man who fell ill at the wheel of a lorry.

The 20-year-old from Clogher is a Level 2 Construction Plant Apprentice based at SERC’s Lisburn Campus.

He was working on site for employer, Pat O’Donnell & Co, distributors of Volvo construction equipment, at Kilroot Power Station in Carrickfergus when the incident occurred.



Full story in this week's Courier.

Click here for Digital ePaper