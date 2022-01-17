Augher Highland Dancers preparing to perform the Highland Sword Dance

Augher Highland Dancers preparing to perform the Highland Sword Dance

Augher Highland Dancers preparing to perform the Highland Sword Dance as part of the school's Ulster Scots Celebration Day.

More photos in the Courier.

Click here for Digital ePaper

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271