Man arrested after £10,000 worth of Cannabis found in Dungannon town centre

Man arrested after £10,000 worth of Cannabis found in Dungannon town centre

Police arrested a man in his 30s following the discovery of a quantity of Class B controlled drugs in Dungannon last Saturday.
Inspector Taggart told the Courier: “We received a report of a suspicious package at a commercial premises in the Market Square area shortly after 9am.
“Officers attended and took the package away, before discovering 1kg of suspected herbal Cannabis with an estimated street value of £10,000.
“One man, aged 33, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug. He has since been released on Police bail pending further enquiries.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271