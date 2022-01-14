Man arrested after £10,000 worth of Cannabis found in Dungannon town centre

Police arrested a man in his 30s following the discovery of a quantity of Class B controlled drugs in Dungannon last Saturday.

Inspector Taggart told the Courier: “We received a report of a suspicious package at a commercial premises in the Market Square area shortly after 9am.

“Officers attended and took the package away, before discovering 1kg of suspected herbal Cannabis with an estimated street value of £10,000.

“One man, aged 33, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug. He has since been released on Police bail pending further enquiries.”