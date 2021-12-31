Killymoon Castle owners appeal to Department over bypass plan

THE owners of Killymoon Castle are calling on the Department for Infrastructure to look again at plans to position a roundabout at the entrance to the picturesque castle - a Grade “A” listed building on the banks of the Ballinderry river on the outskirts of Cookstown.

And the Coulter family is also appealing to the public for its support.

As reported in the Courier this month, Cookstown's proposed new bypass is back on the road again after a 50 year wait.

Costing around £50 million, the latest bypass, which will wind its way around the outskirts of Cookstown, will feature three new bridges, three new roundabouts, two link roads (off the link road) and a footway/cycleway.

The proposals and the preferred route for the A29 Cookstown Bypass and Sandholes Link Road, announced by Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon, were unveiled at public information days in the Burnavon Arts Centre, Cookstown earlier this month.

The new proposed Cookstown bypass route commences at the Loughry roundabout, on the A29 Dungannon Road south of Cookstown. Heading north on embankment (max height 8m), the route crosses the Ballinderry River.

The route then passes between the river and the Waste Water Treatment Works.

The route continues north, crossing Castle Road with access provided on the east side of the road, via a link road connecting on to Killymoon Road roundabout.

Read the Full Article in this week's Courier

Click here for Digital ePaper