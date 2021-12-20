AROUND 36,000 more birds are to be culled in Mid-Ulster as Northern Ireland witnesses the “largest ever” outbreak of avian flu in the UK.

Two further suspect cases of notifiable avian influenza were recently identified in a commercial poultry flock near Markethill and a commercial duck flock in Coagh.

The news follows confirmation from the National Reference Laboratory that both previous suspect cases in Aughnacloy and Broughshane were positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.