Met Office Yellow Weather Warning for Wind
Strong winds are expected to affect much of the UK on Tuesday, with potential travel disruption in places.
What to expect:
Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
Some short term loss of power and other services is possible
It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.
https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/uk-warnings#?date=2021-12-07