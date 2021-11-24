MID-Ulster District Council is to investigate the possibility of reopening disused railway tunnels in Dungannon for any potential restoration of the railway line, off-road cycling or walking routes.

A report concerning the potential for a feasibility study to investigate the possibility of reopening the two tunnels linked to the Great Northern Railway and Northland Estate came before members of Council’s development committee.



Read the full story in this week's Tyrone Courier.

Click here for Digital ePaper