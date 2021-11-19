Galbally to Galbally cyclists present charity cheque to St Joseph's Primary School

St Joseph’s Primary School recently welcomed some of the cyclists, pictured below, who organised and took part in the incredible Galbally to Galbally cycle in August 2021 to raise funds for St. Joseph's Primary School and the Galbally Friends Fund.

Cycling from Galbally, County Tyrone to Galbally, County Limerick, they covered an astounding 200 miles in their 14-hour trek along the length of Ireland and in the process raised an amazing £4,620 for school funds!

We were delighted to have them visit with our Primary 7 class to talk about their experience and answer the many questions the children had about their journey.

All in the school community is incredibly thankful to the efforts off all involved, including cyclists Sean Rafferty, Colm Rafferty, Peter Tally, Ciaran Quinn, Barry O'Donnell, Martin McNulty, Declan McKeever, Oliver Murphy, Martin Brannigan and Barry Corrigan.