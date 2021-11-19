Dungannon Choral Society returns to spread Christmas joy!

After over a year apart, Dungannon Choral Society is returning with their anticipated Christmas Celebration on Sunday 28th November at 6.30pm in St Anne’s Parish Church, Dungannon.

The Choir, under the direction of Conductor Meta Bell, MBE,DL, and accompanist, Susan Stewart Dip. LCM have prepared a traditional and festive programme of music for the concert, including firm favourites “Ding Dong Merrily on High!” and “Joy to theWorld”. There is quiet, contemplative music - John Rutter’s “Nativity Carol”. The congregation also needs to be in good voice as there are well known carols for everyone to sing.

This year, the Choir are delighted to welcome two talented guest artists to their Christmas Celebration; Allure Brass under the direction of Stephen Crooks B.A Music Performance and Soloist, Owen Lucas B. Mus.

Allure Brass is an exciting ensemble with experienced musicians taking a different twist on the classical brass quintet. As musicians, they have performed in many major concert halls and events throughout Northern Ireland and the UK with ensembles including the Ulster Orchestra and the RTE Concert Orchestra. The Choir are delighted that Allure Brass will be joining with Dungannon Choral Society to bring you into the Christmas Spirit.

Owen Lucas is a talented Tenor, current Choral member and artist with NI Opera Studio. Originally studying the oboe at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, Owen has gone onto to develop his passion for singing. He has been fortunate to be involved in the Glyndebourne Academy (2019), The Associate Artists of Northern Ireland Opera (2020) and sings regularly with St Anne’s Cathedral Choir, where recently he was the soloist for the choir’s performance of Stainer’s Crucifixion. He recently competed at the Dublin Feis where he won the Tenor Solo section. The Choir is very much looking forward to singing ‘O Holy Night’ with soloist Owen Lucas – it’s sure to be a highlight of the night!

With such a varied programme, providing for all tastes and moods, our Christmas Celebration is sure to leave you with a warm glow as you prepare for the festive season! We hope you can join us -Sunday 28th November at 6:30pm in St Anne’s Parish Church, Dungannon.

Dungannon Choral Society exists to promote choral music as part of the life of the local community, and membership is open to anybody who has a passion for singing and good music. We are always looking for new members, and if you would like to be considered for membership, please contact the Conductor, Meta Bell, or the Honorary Secretary, Pamela Simpson for further information. Rehearsals are held on Thursday evenings.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased at the door on Sunday 28th November at 6:30pm. All COVID precautions will be in place.

Note: re-scheduled Anniversary Concert Saturday 2nd April, 2022