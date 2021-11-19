Almost 13,000 road defects found in Mid-Ulster area

MORE than 100,000 road defects, such as potholes, have been detected on Northern Ireland's roads in the last 12 months – with almost 13,000 defects found in Mid-Ulster.

Over the same period, some 77,000 road defects were repaired by the Department for Infrastructure's (DfI) roads department.

With a total of 17,118 road defects detected between November 1, 2020 and October 31 this year, the Newry, Mourne and Down council area tops the list in terms of problem roads, followed by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon (16,342 defects) and Mid-Ulster (12,976).

Looking at the areas with the most repairs carried out over the same period, 15,823 were carried out in the Newry, Mourne and Down council area, followed by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon (13,447 repairs) and Mid-Ulster (12,600).

The figures were revealed to Ulster Unionist MLA Andy Allen in an Assembly question.

Reacting, his UUP colleague, Rosemary Barton MLA, claimed there was an east/west divide in the maintenance of NI's roads, adding: “We are now at the beginning of another winter where weather conditions will further increase the deterioration of our roads. I therefore call on the Minister of Infrastructure to urgently put in place the finance and resources needed to adequately maintain and repair our roads to their proper standard and remove the apparent east/west divide in the conditions of our roads.”

The Department for Infrastructure said: “Minister [Nichola] Mallon will continue to work equitably, as always, across all council areas to improve the condition of the road network for all road users. She is, however, constrained by the level of funding available.

“There is a rolling programme of maintenance and repairs across the road network. All roads are inspected on a regular basis and all defects which meet the Department's current intervention levels are recorded and prioritised for repair.”