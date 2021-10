A Dungannon school has taken part in World Mental Health Day by raising funds for a local mentoring programme.



The Royal School Dungannon held a ‘Glow with the Flow’ event in a nod to shining a light on positive mental health.



Students were encouraged to wear as brightly coloured clothes as possible and in turn were charged £1, with all funds raised going to Reach Mentoring Dungannon.



Full story and photos in this week's Courier.

