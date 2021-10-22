Untimely end in 'the dark continent'

ALMOST 100 years ago, a Cabragh man left for Africa to seek his fortune, only to meet a grisly fate in 'the dark continent'.



The exploits of John James Simpson were featured in the Courier this month in 1996 – 25 years ago. They made for interesting reading then and we are once again publishing the article for our readers.



John James Simpson, the manager of a gold mine, was killed by an elephant on 9th September 1926 in French Equatorial Africa - today the countries of Chad, the Central African Republic, Republic of the Congo, and Gabon - while on a big game hunt.



