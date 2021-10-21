Donaghmore and Caledon in Bloom

Donaghmore and Caledon in Bloom

Northern Ireland’s prestigious gardening honours, the Translink Ulster in Bloom Awards, made a welcome return to celebrate the fantastic work of green-fingered gardening enthusiasts across the country.


The much-loved annual horticultural, environmental and community competition officially recognises the most beautiful plant and floral displays across local cities, towns and villages.


The 2021 Award winners included Donaghmore and Caledon.


Full story in this week's Courier.

Click here for Digital ePaper

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271