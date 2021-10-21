Donaghmore and Caledon in Bloom

Northern Ireland’s prestigious gardening honours, the Translink Ulster in Bloom Awards, made a welcome return to celebrate the fantastic work of green-fingered gardening enthusiasts across the country.



The much-loved annual horticultural, environmental and community competition officially recognises the most beautiful plant and floral displays across local cities, towns and villages.



The 2021 Award winners included Donaghmore and Caledon.



